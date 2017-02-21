NEWS

Fort Bragg soldier charged in 2016 sex crime

Nathan Kilian (Fayetteville Police Department)

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Special Victims Unit have arrested and charged a Fort Bragg soldier in connection with a sex crime that allegedly happened in July.

Nathan Kilian, 21, of the 2400 Block of Keerans Street in Fort Bragg, has been charged with attempted second-degree forcible sex offense and false imprisonment.

Kilian was an acquaintance of the victim at the time of the incident, which allegedly happened July 10, 2016.

Kilian was arrested without incident and is currently being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond.
Related Topics:
newssex crimefort bragg newsfayetteville newsfayetteville police departmentFort Bragg
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Potential terror threat foiled in Cary
White House: Mass deportation not goal of immigration memos despite fears among many
News digest for Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017
Banner reading 'Refugees welcome' appears at base of Statue of Liberty
More News
Top Stories
Potential terror threat foiled in Cary
Raleigh man warns drivers of 'fake' car accidents
'Refugees Welcome' banner unfurled on Statue of Liberty
Bill to punish local gov'ts for sanctuary policies heard
Hoke County government probe could go from 'zero to 60'
Wake County mom says fake Uber driver tried to lure her
Sampson Co. landfill search linked to missing Durham man
Show More
Former refugee says vetting process is already extreme
Cooper, Stein ask Supreme Court to end voter ID review
16-year-old charged after 'unintended victim' shot to death in Roxboro
Whistleblower lawsuit alleges district attorneys hired each other's wives
Governor Cooper's budget to propose more teacher pay
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
PHOTOS: Russian tattoo artist turns abuse scars into butterflies
More Photos