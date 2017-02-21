Fort Bragg soldier charged in 2016 sex crime

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Special Victims Unit have arrested and charged a Fort Bragg soldier in connection with a sex crime that allegedly happened in July.Nathan Kilian, 21, of the 2400 Block of Keerans Street in Fort Bragg, has been charged with attempted second-degree forcible sex offense and false imprisonment.Kilian was an acquaintance of the victim at the time of the incident, which allegedly happened July 10, 2016.Kilian was arrested without incident and is currently being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond.