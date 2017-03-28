NEWS

Fort Bragg soldier charged with child pornography

Anthony Rendina (Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

FORT BRAGG, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said a Fort Bragg soldier was arrested Tuesday on 20 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Detectives said they found pornographic material of a minor engaging in sexual activity during an undercover peer-to-peer investigation on a file sharing network.

After obtaining search warrants, detectives searched the Fayetteville home and computer of Anthony Rendina, 36.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Detectives said the computer had been used to download numerous sexually explicit photos and videos of juveniles engaged in sex acts and in sexual poses.

Rendina was charged with 10 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor.

A magistrate set Rendina's bond at $150,000 secured. He is set to appear before a judge March 29.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsfort braggchild pornographyinternet sex crimescumberland county newsfayetteville newsFayettevilleFort Bragg
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
3 storm chasers die in Texas car crash, authorities say
Killing of 3 teens during burglary may test OK 'stand your ground' law
Chris Christie joining Trump effort to combat opioids
Ryan says Nunes shouldn't recuse himself from Russia investigation
More News
Top Stories
NC GOP: Ready to agree in principle on HB2 repeal deal
Triangle leaders afraid to speak out on sanctuary cities
Fuquay-Varina teen, 16, leads police on high-speed chase
Police: Homeowner's son kills 3 burglars with rifle
Truck windshields smashed by rocks on I-85
White House calls for domestic cuts to finance border wall
Apex family escapes as fire destroys home, kills dogs
Show More
Group says NC has 48 hours to repeal HB2 or lose events
Wake County schools roll out new texting feature
Counter billboard on gender equality goes up in Raleigh
Family of slain kids: Don't ignore the warning signs
2nd water main break reported in Cary
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC11 at Match Madness
PHOTOS: Kelly Clarkson's luxurious estate up for sale
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
PHOTOS: Triangle sees hail
More Photos