Fort Bragg soldier charged with child pornography

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said a Fort Bragg soldier was arrested Tuesday on 20 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.Detectives said they found pornographic material of a minor engaging in sexual activity during an undercover peer-to-peer investigation on a file sharing network.After obtaining search warrants, detectives searched the Fayetteville home and computer of Anthony Rendina, 36.Detectives said the computer had been used to download numerous sexually explicit photos and videos of juveniles engaged in sex acts and in sexual poses.Rendina was charged with 10 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor.A magistrate set Rendina's bond at $150,000 secured. He is set to appear before a judge March 29.