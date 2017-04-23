NEWS

Fort Bragg soldier dead after fatal wreck on Yadkin Road

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
According to the Fayetteville Police Department, a Fort Bragg soldier has died after a fatal wreck on Yadkin Road Saturday evening.

Police officers were called to 5000 block Yadkin Road near Lake Valley Drive and Silver Pine Drive around 5 p.m. after reports of an accident.



Sgt. Shawn Strepay with the Fayetteville Police Department said a Honda turned left in front of a motorcycle striking and killing the driver, 24-year-old Jeremiah Holmes of the 4100 block of Collins Street, Fort Bragg.

The driver of the Honda 51-year-old Joseph Brown and his two teenage passengers sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Yadkin Road was closed in both directions between Lake Valley Drive And Silver Pine Drive while officers investigated the incident. The road was later reopened.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1830 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.

