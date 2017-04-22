NEWS

Fort Bragg soldier dead after fatal wreck on Yadkin Road

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
According to the Fayetteville Police Department, a Fort Bragg soldier has died after a fatal wreck on Yadkin Road Saturday evening.

Police officers were called to 5000 block Yadkin Road near Lake Valley Drive and Silver Pine Drive around 5 p.m. after reports of an accident.



Sgt. Shawn Strepay with the Fayetteville Police Department said a Honda turned left in front of a motorcycle striking and killing the driver, 24-year-old Jeremiah Holmes of the 4100 block of Collins Street, Fort Bragg.

The driver of the Honda 51-year-old Joseph Brown and his two teenage passengers sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Yadkin Road was closed in both directions between Lake Valley Drive And Silver Pine Drive while officers investigated the incident. The road was later reopened.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1830 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newstraffic fatalitiestrafficfayetteville police departmentfayetteville newsFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
4-year-old struck by ATV in Cumberland County
Raleigh thieves target women in purse snatching scheme
American Airlines apologizes, puts flight attendant on leave after confrontation
President Trump to hold rally on night of White House Correspondents Dinner
More News
Top Stories
Raleigh thieves target women in purse snatching scheme
4-year-old struck by ATV in Cumberland County
Durham teen killed in ATV accident
Chance of severe weather as big changes on the way
NC's long summer vacations are being challenged
Fire crews battle a blaze in Raleigh
Volunteer firefighter saves 4-year-old who flew out of bus
Show More
Raleigh March for Science draws huge crowd downtown
Large turnout for Walk to defeat ALS
Women's Empowerment 2017 takes over the Triangle
Passengers defend mother allegedly hit by flight attendant
Download the AccuWeather app!
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Walk to defeat ALS
PHOTOS: Raleigh March for Science
PHOTOS: Chapel Hill home heavily damaged by fire
PHOTOS: Close call when SUV lands in pond near Vass
More Photos