Fort Bragg soldier pleads guilty in shooting dog death

A Fort Bragg soldier accused of shooting a dog to death pleaded guilty Tuesday morning.Jarren Heng, 26, pleaded guilty to felony conspiracy to commit cruelty to animals and felony possession/carrying a gun on education property.Court officials said other pending charges of felony cruelty to animals and felony discharging a firearm on education property were dismissed.Heng was sentenced to a year of supervised probation.Court documents show that in April he and an ex-soldier, Marinna Rollins, shot a dog named Camboui, who belonged to Rollins, with a rifle.Authorities said Rollins and Heng took the gray-and-white male pit bull to an unknown wooded area, tied the dog to a tree, and then shot him in the head.A friend of Rollins videotaped the incident and uploaded it to Facebook.Rollins was found dead in her apartment in May.At the time, authorities were investigating her death as a possible suicide.