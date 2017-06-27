NEWS

Fort Bragg soldier pleads guilty in shooting dog death

Jarren Heng (Credit: Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
A Fort Bragg soldier accused of shooting a dog to death pleaded guilty Tuesday morning.

Jarren Heng, 26, pleaded guilty to felony conspiracy to commit cruelty to animals and felony possession/carrying a gun on education property.

Court officials said other pending charges of felony cruelty to animals and felony discharging a firearm on education property were dismissed.

REALEATED: GRAPHIC VIDEO SHOWS EX-SOLDIER, BOYFRIEND FATALLY SHOOTING HER DOG

Heng was sentenced to a year of supervised probation.

Court documents show that in April he and an ex-soldier, Marinna Rollins, shot a dog named Camboui, who belonged to Rollins, with a rifle.

Authorities said Rollins and Heng took the gray-and-white male pit bull to an unknown wooded area, tied the dog to a tree, and then shot him in the head.

A friend of Rollins videotaped the incident and uploaded it to Facebook.

Rollins was found dead in her apartment in May.

At the time, authorities were investigating her death as a possible suicide.
