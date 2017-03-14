Four small kids hospitalized after crash near Rolesville

Authorities are investigating a crash that injured four small children, and four other people Monday night.It happened on Highway 401 at Moores Pond Road and Barham Siding Road, at the Wake and Franklin County line.Officials tell ABC11 that a car heading west on Barham Siding Road ran a stop sign, according to witnesses, and hit a vehicle going northbound on Hwy 401. That vehicle then hit a third car that was going south on 401.Authorities said four children - 1, 2, 4, and 5-years-old - were not seriously injured, but were all taken to the hospital as precaution. It is unclear what vehicles the children were riding in at the time of the crash.Four other people were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.The driver of the first vehicle, 21-year-old Sarah Shackett, was charged with running a stop sign and not having a driver's license.The names of other drivers have not been released.