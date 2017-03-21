NEWS

Friend of Dylann Roof gets 27 months in prison for failing to report church shooting plot

Joey Meek

CHARLESTON, South Carolina --
The only person with whom Dylann Roof shared his plans to massacre worshippers at a South Carolina church has been sentenced to 27 months in prison for failing to report a crime and lying to the FBI.

Joey Meek apologized Tuesday at sentencing in connection with Roof's plans for a shooting attack that killed nine worshippers in June 2015 at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

"I'm really, really sorry. A lot of beautiful lives were taken," said Meek, who began to cry at sentencing.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel said he wanted Meek to spend time in prison as a deterrent for anyone in the future who knows about something so serious and fails to report it.

Meek has said Roof told the outlines of his plan as they drank vodka and snorted cocaine a week before the killings.

Federal prosecutors say Meek had lied to the FBI about knowing of Roof's plot.
