From Alabama to Alaska, all 50 states had March for Our Lives protests

M.L. NESTEL
Hundreds of thousands of energized protesters rallied in all 50 states and in Washington, D.C., in the March for Our Lives demanding action toward ending gun violence in the U.S.

The marches Saturday came a little more than a month after the Valentine's Day school rampage in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 students and teachers.

The largest turnout was in the nation's capital, but solidarity was shown nationwide with protesters from toddlers to grandparents joining to echo the call of Parkland's high school students that "enough is enough."

From bullseyes printed on kids' T-shirts in Alaska to "fists in the air!" rallying cries in Alabama, here are some of the sights and sounds from the day.

Alabama

Alaska

Washington, D.C.

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa
Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina
North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

ABC News' Alexandra Faul, Dennis Powell, Samantha Reilly, Nataly Pak, Devin Garbitt and Merdie Nzanga contributed to this report.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Are we done with snow?
Man gets trapped between 2 buildings in Hawaii
Police: 1 shot, another beaten in Raleigh home invasion
All American Marathon draws thousands
Family escapes, but fire burns Johnston County home
Thousands take part in Triangle March for Our Lives rally
Driver charged after striking 5 people in McDonald's parking lot
The powerful moments from March for Our Lives
Show More
Duke, Kansas both eager to feel that Final Four experience
11-year-old honors black female victims of gun violence
What you need to know about Sunday's All American Marathon in Fayetteville
March for our Lives: In their own words
Shooting leaves one dead in Cumberland County
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives across the country
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
More Photos