Funeral held for slain North Carolina corrections officer

Sgt. Meggan Callahan's flag-covered casket was carried on a horse-drawn caisson.

EDENTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A funeral was held Thursday or the North Carolina corrections officer attacked by an inmate.

Services were held for Sgt. Meggan Callahan at Edenton United Methodist Church in Edenton.

The Department of Public Safety said last week that 29-year-old Callahan was responding to a trash can fire in a dormitory at Bertie Correctional Institution on April 26. Officials say Callahan grabbed a fire extinguisher to try to put out the fire before inmate Craig Wissink attacked. DPS says Wissink took the extinguisher and used it in the assault.

Callahan died an hour after the attack despite efforts by paramedics to save her.

Windsor police have charged Wissink in the sergeant's death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

