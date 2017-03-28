Fuquay-Varina teen, 16, leads police on high-speed chase

While some of high school student Jacylnn Fortunato's classmates were sleeping or preparing for the Tuesday school day, police say the 16-year-old was leading officers on a high-speed chase through Fuquay-Varina.Police say Fortunato took off from a driver checkpoint at North Judd Parkway near Stewart Street around 12:45 in the morning.Police said she drove off of the shoulder of the roadway while exceeding the speed limit.The teen crashed a silver minivan in a ditch after, officials say, she raced around a curve and lost control.They estimate she was driving about 80 or 90 mph at the time when she flipped the vehicle near Holland Road.Authorities says Fortunato kicked officers and fought back as she was taken into custody.Fortunato's a junior at Fuquay Varina High School.Classmate Maxwell Shemantik used to work a part-time job with the teen at a pizzeria in town and is shocked by wreck."I would have never like expected that," he said. "Endangering people like that and just being as reckless as that."Shemantik describes Fortunato as a good person, but says he has noticed a change."Just being involved with the wrong crowd at times," he said.Fortunato was sent to WakeMed hospital for treatment of minor injuries. She is expected to be OK.Various criminal and traffic charges are pending against her, including felony flee to elude arrest, assault on a government official, resist, and delay or obstruct.Officials say the teen was reported missing twice in 2017.ABC11 reached out to Fortunato's family for comment on the crash. Relatives declined to speak.No officers were injured as part of this incident. No police vehicles were damaged.