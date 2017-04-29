NEWS

Fyre Fest fiasco: Bahamas party becomes huge disappointment

(Shutterstock)

By TAMARA LUSH
The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism expressed its deep disappointment in how a music, art and culture festival imploded, leaving hundreds stranded and angry.

Tourism officials said in a statement that organizers of the Fyre Festival assured them that they'd worked to have a safe and successful event.

A team of tourism officials was dispatched to help festival-goers leave the island due to poor planning and lack of accommodations.

Organizers of the ill-fated Fyre Festival - a multiday party that promised "an invitation to let loose and unplug with the likeminded" on the Bahamian island of Exuma - canceled the weekend event at the last minute Friday after many people had already arrived and spent thousands of dollars on tickets and travel.

The festival was heavily promoted on social media.
Related Topics:
newsfestivalmusictravel
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Apex BB gun shooting suspects charged with assault
Reward offered in search for escaped inmate convicted in attempted murder of cop
Child playing with gun injured in accidental shooting
Truck takes down Fuquay-Varina power lines
More News
Top Stories
Overturned truck closes lanes on I-40 east in Orange Co
Child playing with gun injured in accidental shooting
Apex BB gun shooting suspects charged with assault
Reward offered in search for escaped inmate convicted in attempted murder of cop
Truck takes down Fuquay-Varina power lines
Fleeing suspect fires shots at Burlington officer
Democrats bash Trump's first 100 days but 'pretty exciting' for GOP
Show More
NASA employee arrested on child pornography charge
Chipotle employee accused of planting bathroom camera
CA must allow transgender inmates' earrings, judge says
Experts: Long road ahead for Trump offshore drilling order
Napercise classes teach you the art of snoozing
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
PHOTOS: Walk to defeat ALS
PHOTOS: Raleigh March for Science
More Photos