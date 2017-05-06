NEWS

Gander Mountain closes stores nationwide

Gander Mountain will be closing 126 stores nationwide (Credit: Gander Mountain )

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Gander Mountain, a popular gun and hunting store, has announced that it is closing all of its stores nationwide, the Charlotte Observer reports.

The company filed for bankruptcy in March and announced it would close 32 under-performing stores, including a location Raleigh.

All 126 stores will close from the chain after 57 years of business.

In a statement on its website, the company said it was acquired by Camping World Holdings Inc.

Gander Mountain said the move means it will continue to be a part of the "specialty outdoor market," though it's unclear from the statement how it will continue to serve customers or when the stores will be closed for good.

