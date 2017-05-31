Garner boy who became honorary police officer dies

It is with great sorrow I share that our Honorary @GarnerPolice Officer, Khamari Campbell has passed away after losing his battle w/cancer. — Chief Zuidema (@ChiefZuidema) May 30, 2017

A brave Garner fourth-grader who got to fulfill some big wishes has lost his battle with cancer.Garner Police Chief Brandon Zuidema tweeted Tuesday evening that Khamari Campbell, 9, had died. Khamari received a brain tumor diagnosis in September 2016.Khamari, who attended Creech Road Elementary School, had always wanted to be a police officer, so the Garner departmenton Feb. 11."So he took a special oath that was designed for him in terms of being an honorary police officer," Zuidema said that day.On Tuesday, it was a more somber tone as the chief announced "with great sorrow" the news of Khamari's passing.Zuidema later tweeted that "Khamari was an amazing young man with a great spirit and love of law enforcement."Khamari also realized another dream in December, when heKhamari and his family flew to Oakland to watch Curry's Golden State Warriors practice, meet the team and attend a game.Khamari's dad, Terek Campbell, said in December that it was an emotional and overwhelming moment for him and his son, one neither would ever forget.Chief Zuidema asked everyone Tuesday night to keep the Campbell family in their thoughts and prayers.