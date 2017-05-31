NEWS

Garner boy who became honorary police officer dies

EMBED </>More Videos

Khamari Campbell, 9, became an honorary Garner police officer in February.

GARNER, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A brave Garner fourth-grader who got to fulfill some big wishes has lost his battle with cancer.

Garner Police Chief Brandon Zuidema tweeted Tuesday evening that Khamari Campbell, 9, had died. Khamari received a brain tumor diagnosis in September 2016.



Khamari, who attended Creech Road Elementary School, had always wanted to be a police officer, so the Garner department made him an honorary officer on Feb. 11.

"So he took a special oath that was designed for him in terms of being an honorary police officer," Zuidema said that day.

On Tuesday, it was a more somber tone as the chief announced "with great sorrow" the news of Khamari's passing.

Zuidema later tweeted that "Khamari was an amazing young man with a great spirit and love of law enforcement."

Khamari also realized another dream in December, when he got his wish to meet NBA star Stephen Curry.

Khamari and his family flew to Oakland to watch Curry's Golden State Warriors practice, meet the team and attend a game.

Khamari's dad, Terek Campbell, said in December that it was an emotional and overwhelming moment for him and his son, one neither would ever forget.

Chief Zuidema asked everyone Tuesday night to keep the Campbell family in their thoughts and prayers.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newscancerchildren's healthwake county newschild deathGarner
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Garner boy with brain tumor becomes honorary officer
Garner boy battling cancer gets wish, meets Steph Curry
NEWS
Man carrying fake gun at Orlando airport in custody after standoff
Armed man taken into custody at Orlando airport
Former White House press officer Boris Epshteyn to be questioned in Russia probe
Cleveland police officer who killed Tamir Rice fired after rule violations
More News
Top Stories
Armed man taken into custody at Orlando airport
Wakefield HS investigating teddy bear hanging by noose
Man took photos of child in bathroom, Durham police say
Factory owners ponder rebuild after Henderson fire
Is your local law enforcement agency using body cameras?
NAACP protesters back for more at General Assembly
US successfully shoots down mock warhead over Pacific
Show More
Deep cuts to Medicaid: What Trump's budget means for NC
Cary town manager touted body cams for police officers
NC House unveils portions of state budget plan
Sampson County storm damage blamed on straight-line winds
Naked man found partially decapitated at apartments
More News
Top Video
Armed man taken into custody at Orlando airport
NC professor creates drone pollinator to help crops
Raleigh women's rugby team to play for national title
Factory owners ponder rebuild after Henderson fire
More Video