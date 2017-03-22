NEWS

Garner looking at police body cameras

By
GARNER, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Garner Police Officers are already wearing microphones on a daily to capture interactions, and soon they could be equipped with body cameras.

The department is looking to invest more than $100,000 in the technology. Garner is relying on state and federal funding.

There are 65 sworn officers on the force and Chief Brandon Zuidema wants to outfit every uniformed officer with body cameras.

Officials are trying to figure out where to place them, either mounted on the shoulder or along a gun belt.

Zuidema says the cameras are another tool to document incidents, but in most cases because of recently passed legislation the videos will likely not be released to the general public.

"I think there's a small portion of the community, not necessarily this one, that may think 'This is it. This is the answer and now we're going to see everything that police always do and there will be no questions.' It's just not the case," he said. "It's going to show some perspective, but not all perspective. It's not always going to record everything that's happening.

The department is holding a series of community forums to get citizen input.

One is scheduled for April 7th and the local chapter of the NAACP is hosting.

