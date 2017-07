Police are investigating a stabbing that killed Garner man.According to police, the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. near US 70 West.When officers arrived, they found 49-year-old Derrick Fernandza Shaw suffering from several stab wounds.He was transported to WakeMed where he later died.One suspect in custody but no charges have been filed. Police have not released the suspect's identity.Information is limited at this time, check back for updates.