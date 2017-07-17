Garner man fatally stabbed, woman facing charges

Police are investigating a stabbing that killed Garner man Sunday evening.According to police, the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. on the first floor of the InTown Suites on US 70 West.When officers arrived, they found 49-year-old Derrick Fernandza Shaw suffering from several stab wounds.He was taken to WakeMed where he later died.Police say a child was in the area where the stabbing happened, but is OK.A woman, 40-year-old Lakesha Nicole Johnson, is facing voluntary manslaughter charges.The incident is still under investigation, but investigators say they believe that this was a domestic-related incident that started as an argument in room 110 at the extended-stay hotel.Shaw was registered and staying in another room at the hotel.Authorities said all rooms were evacuated after the stabbing was reported.No other arrests are expected in the case.