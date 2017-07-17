Garner man fatally stabbed, woman facing charges

GARNER, North Carolina (WTVD) --Police are investigating a stabbing that killed Garner man Sunday evening.
According to police, the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. on the first floor of the InTown Suites on US 70 West.
When officers arrived, they found 49-year-old Derrick Fernandza Shaw suffering from several stab wounds.
He was taken to WakeMed where he later died.
Police say a child was in the area where the stabbing happened, but is OK.
A woman, 40-year-old Lakesha Nicole Johnson, is facing voluntary manslaughter charges.
The incident is still under investigation, but investigators say they believe that this was a domestic-related incident that started as an argument in room 110 at the extended-stay hotel.
Shaw was registered and staying in another room at the hotel.
Authorities said all rooms were evacuated after the stabbing was reported.
No other arrests are expected in the case.