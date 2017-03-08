NEWS

Garner man killed in Florida plane crash

The crash scene

GARNER, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Manatee County, Florida Sheriff's Office says David B. "Brad" Mutchler, 58, of Garner, was one of two people killed in a small plane crash on March 4.

He and flight instructor Robert "Bob" Redfern were on board a twin-engine Hawker Beechcraft BE-60 that departed from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport about a half-hour prior to the crash.

Manatee County Public Safety Director Bob Smith told the Bradenton Herald the crash Saturday sparked a wildfire before emergency responders could reach the wreckage.

Sheriff's office spokesman Randy Warren said both victims' bodies were recovered from a wooded area of northeastern Manatee County.

Duette resident David Hayman said he was in his backyard when he saw the plane nose-diving. He said the wreckage was engulfed in flames by the time he could reach it.

Officials said Mutchler was in Florida for flight re-certification.

Mutchler owned and operated Duke Lazzara Development in Apex.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

