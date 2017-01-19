NEWS

Garner police strive to eliminate pedestrian accidents
Garner Police are using social media to get the word out about free reflective arm bands and bicycle lights. (WTVD)

GARNER, North Carolina (WTVD) --
On the heels of last week's pedestrian death, the Garner Police Department is using social media to get the word out about free reflective arm bands and bicycle lights.

"Something to reflect light from passing motorists so you can be seen," said Garner Police Traffic Safety Supervisor Sgt. Chris Adams.

The goal is to prevent another pedestrian death.

On Jan. 12, 53-year-old James Mims was crossing US-401 at Pinewinds Drive in Garner when three vehicles struck him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Pedestrian killed on US-401 in Garner

One of the vehicles left the scene; police are still looking for a 2010-2014 Hyundai Sonata with front-edge damage.

Garner police said there was one other pedestrian death in that area, on US-401 and Fayetteville Road on Oct. 28, 2016.

Mims's family said he had gone to the corner store and was walking to work at Popeye's when Mims was hit.

Sgt. Adams with the Garner Police Department said officials are considering putting a crosswalk in the area.

The Garner Police Department is a partner of "Watch for Me NC," a statewide pedestrian and bicycle safety campaign run by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The program includes educational messages for drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists. It also enforces traffic safety laws.

According to Watch for Me NC, more than 2,400 pedestrians and 960 bicyclists are hit by cars on North Carolina streets each year.

Sgt. Adams says drivers should be vigilant but pedestrians also need to know the laws.

"Try to cross at crosswalks," he said. "If you're between two signalized intersections, it's illegal to cross. So you need to go to the closest intersection to cross at that point. It's actually a law that you should walk facing traffic, not with your back to traffic."

For free reflective arm bands or bicycle lights, contact Garner Police at (919) 772-8810.

