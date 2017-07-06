Gary Sinese Foundation donates ATV to small NC fire dept.

A good deed will help a Cumberland County volunteer fire department keep the community safe.The Gary Sinese Foundation presented the Gray's Creek Volunteer Fire Department with a new firefighting ATV.Firefighters at the department say that in a lot of emergencies, smaller is better. With this new piece of equipment, they can go just about anywhere."As an ambassador for the Gary Sinise Foundation and from Gary himself, we present it to you guys with honor, with glory and with all the love that we could possible give you," said Retired Master Sgt. John Masson, with the foundation.The foundation gave this $28,000 ATV, completely outfitted with fire and rescue equipment, to the volunteer department.It can carry 50 feet of hose, 75 gallons of water, along with foam and rescue equipment, and can go anywhere from woods and fields to highways.In southeastern Cumberland County, that's a big plus.We've actually had hunters that have been shot; we've had to go in and bring them out. It's going to be a big help for something like that," said Fire Chief Kevin Herndon. "We'll also be able to use it for small brush fires, rescues. We do have capabilities of hauling victims on there. Car accidents, there's a place for it there.The Foundation started by Sinise, who is best known for portraying Lt. Dan Taylor in the iconic movie "Forrest Gump," supports not only veterans but first responders, too.With this new piece of equipment, firefighters say they'll be able to save more lives.