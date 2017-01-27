NEWS

Gas leak at Fayetteville elementary school forces evacuation

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A gas leak at a Fayetteville elementary school forced students and staff to evacuate Friday morning.

Authorities in Fayetteville say the gas leak was reported just before 10:30 a.m. at William H. Owen Elementary School on Raeford Road after school officials called 911 about an odor coming from the kitchen area.


Students and staff were evacuated from the building and busses transported them to Douglas Byrd Middle School for lunch.

Maintenance personnel were able to shut-off the gas supply to the building and repair the leak about an hour later. The FFD Hazardous Materials Response Team is currently on the scene conducting air monitoring within the building.

The building has been cleared.

ABC11 will update this story has more information becomes available.

