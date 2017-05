Gas leak on Cedar Creek Road #abc11 pic.twitter.com/DJ0qM8OOgr — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) May 4, 2017

Cedar Creek Road in between I-95 and downtown Fayetteville is completely closed to all thru-traffic after a Thursday morning gas leak.Construction workers hit a 4 inch gas line near the Bureau Drive intersection.There has not been any evacuations ordered. Piedmont Natural Gas is working to cap the leak.