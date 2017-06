A gas leak has forced Glenwood Avenue to close from Peace Street to Wade Avenue in Raleigh.It happened around 11:30 a.m. at Wills Forest Street, near Fred Fletcher Park.PSNC is currently working to repair the leak.Time for repairs will be assessed after leak is capped. Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.No customers are without gas.ABC11 will update this story when more information becomes available.