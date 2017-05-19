Gas leak forces out residents at Morrisville apartments

A gas leak forced out residents at a Morrisville apartment complex overnight.About a dozen apartments at the Bexley at Preston on Sterling Green Drive, off Morrisville Parkway, were evacuated around 11 p.m. when work crews digging in the area cut an electrical power line.PSNC officials told ABC11 that it ended up melting a hole in a gas line.Crews finished repairs around 3 a.m. and then allowed residents to return.