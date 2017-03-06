NEWS

Gas leak forces students and staff out of Fayetteville school

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A gas leak forced students and staff out of William H. Owen Elementary School in Fayetteville Monday morning.

According to authorities, the leak was reported just after 10:45 a.m. at the school in the 4500 block of Raeford Road.

Students and staff had already self-evacuated the building by the time fire and emergency crews arrived, officials said.

The Fayetteville Fire Department's Hazardous Materials Response Team is currently at the scene conducting air monitoring inside the building.

School maintenance and Piedmont Gas personnel are also at the scene assisting. The gas supply to the building has been shut-off.

Students and faculty have been told to remain on school property. Authorities said school officials would make the decision of whether relocation was needed.

(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
