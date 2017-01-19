Authorities in Raleigh have blocked off part of Capital Boulevard near downtown due to a gas leak.The leak was reported around 9:30 a.m. along Capital Boulevard at Peace Street.A construction crew reportedly hit a gas line in front of a U-Haul store near the northbound lanes.Officials have blocked off northbound lanes in the 1300 block of Capital Boulevard as crews work to repair the line.Drivers are advised to avoid the area until repairs are complete. Officials have not said when they expect the road to reopen.