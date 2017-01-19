NEWS

Part of Capital Boulevard in Raleigh blocked off due to gas leak

Gas leak on Capital Blvd. at Peace Street in Raleigh (ABC11 Photojournalist Jim Schumacher)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Raleigh have blocked off part of Capital Boulevard near downtown due to a gas leak.

The leak was reported around 9:30 a.m. along Capital Boulevard at Peace Street.



A construction crew reportedly hit a gas line in front of a U-Haul store near the northbound lanes.

Officials have blocked off northbound lanes in the 1300 block of Capital Boulevard as crews work to repair the line.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area until repairs are complete. Officials have not said when they expect the road to reopen.
