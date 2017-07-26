  • BREAKING NEWS Watch live: Dedication of Raleigh's new Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral
NEWS

Ohio gas station customer takes down would-be robber

EMBED </>More Videos

An attempted robbery at a gas station in Ohio was thwarted when an observant and quick-thinking customer stepped in. (Grove City Ohio Police/Facebook)

A would-be robber at a gas station in Ohio wound up on the ground when a bystander jumped into action.

The robber approached the counter and demanded money, according to Grove City Police. The cashier saw that the suspect had his hands in his hoodie and believed he could be hiding a weapon, so he put money on the counter.

When the suspect pulled his hands from his hoodie to take the money, the customer behind him saw that he didn't have a weapon after all and took him down. In a video posted by the police department, the pair remains on the ground until police arrive.

Police praised the Good Samaritan's actions.

"This is a great example of people paying attention, being aware of their surroundings and stepping in to help," reads the department's Facebook post.

They added, however, that they do not recommend ever putting yourself in danger.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newscrimegood samaritanrobberyu.s. & world
Load Comments
NEWS
Former Trump campaign adviser meets with House Intelligence Committee
Caitlyn Jenner, Laverne Cox speak out on transgender ban
Politicians, LGBTQ activists react to transgender ban
Trump says transgender people won't be allowed to serve in military 'in any capacity'
Donald Trump's past statements about LGBT rights
More News
Top Stories
LIVE: Dedication Mass held for new Raleigh cathedral
Wake bracing for bus stop delays with driver shortage
State retirees will see lower insurance premiums
Preschool teacher charged with indecent liberties
Bragg: No change in policy guidance after Trump tweets
Dump truck plows into food truck, littering highway
Man stabbed to death by random ranting stranger
Seven people shot during memorial gathering in High Point
Show More
Adult Summer Camp: Because 'Adulting' is hard
Dad accused of abandoning newborn in parking lot
Verizon reseller to move headquarters to Wake County
DOJ tells White House: Attorney General Sessions has no plans to resign
Mystery surrounds cat attack in Cary - animal or human?
More News
Top Video
Bragg: No change in policy guidance after Trump tweets
LIVE: Dedication Mass held for new Raleigh cathedral
Mystery surrounds cat attack in Cary - animal or human?
Search suspended for possible downed plane in Nash County
More Video