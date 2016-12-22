NEWS

Gaston County high school teacher accused of sex with student

Summer Sparrow (Credit: Gaston County Sheriff's Office)

GASTON COUNTY, North Carolina --
A Cherryville High School teacher has been charged with having sex with a 17-year-old student.

Media outlets report that 41-year-old Summer Leigh Sparrow turned herself in to police Tuesday after being charged with having sex with a student. Sparrow is an English teacher at Cherryville High School. She has been suspended without pay.

The student and his parents reported the allegations to Cherryville police in October.

According to a search warrant, the student said the relationship started on the social media app Snapchat. Sparrow allegedly ended up taking the teen to her home, where they engaged in sexual intercourse.

Sparrow is scheduled to appear in court Thursday. It's unclear if she has an attorney.

