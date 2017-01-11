  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
NEWS

Gay teacher sues over firing from Charlotte high school

(Shutterstock)

JONATHAN DREW
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina --
A gay teacher has sued a Roman Catholic school in North Carolina for firing him after he announced his wedding to a man.

The lawsuit argues Charlotte Catholic High School violated federal employment law by firing Lonnie Billard from a substitute teaching role in 2014. Billard was informed of his termination after a Facebook post about his wedding.

A diocese spokesman declined comment Wednesday.

The lawsuit says the firing violates prohibitions against discrimination under the federal Title VII law.



The federal Equal Opportunity Commission says on its website that religious organizations can give employment preference to members of the faith but can't otherwise discriminate against protected classes of people.

While Wednesday's lawsuit doesn't invoke North Carolina law, it comes amid debate over House Bill 2, a state law limiting protections for LGBT people.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newshb2lgbtcatholic schoolgay marriagegay rights
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Sons Will Take 'Complete and Total Control' of Business
Trump Calls Unsubstantiated Russia Allegations 'Nonsense'
Trump to Nominate David Shulkin for Secretary of Veterans Affairs
Obama Warns of Threats to Democracy in Farewell Address
More News
Top Stories
Trump denies, denounces reports on Russia ties: 'a disgrace'
Duke's Allen shoves FSU assistant while chasing ball
Ice-covered roads prompt another day of school closings
Police: 1 killed in Raleigh car crash
Board meets on Durham students who didn't earn diplomas
Attempted child kidnapping caught on camera
NCCU police investigate armed robbery on campus
Show More
NC legislators meet to organize, pick leaders
NC NAACP asks Sen. Tillis to reject Sessions as AG
Watch: Mom saves daughter from choking on snack
Kinston PD: Woman overdosed on heroin with kids in car
Forceful, tearful Obama says goodbye in emotional speech
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Your pics of the winter storm
PHOTOS: Governor's Inaugural Ball
PHOTOS: Area stores swamped ahead of winter storm
PHOTOS: Trooper involved in multi-vehicle crash
More Photos