George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush hospitalized in Houston

President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized at the Texas Medical Center in Houston for pneumonia. A spokesperson said he was admitted to the ICU to address an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia. Doctors performed a procedure to protect and clear his airway that required sedation. President Bush is stable and resting comfortably in the ICU, where he will remain for observation.Additionally, his wife Barbara was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital Wednesday morning as a precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing.Bush spokesman Jim McGrath issued the following statement Wednesday morning:The 92-year-old Bush has been hospitalized several times over the last few years, including a stay at a Portland, Maine medical center in July 2015, when the former president broke a vertebrae in his neck while at his summer home in Kennebunkport.Bush was also hospitalized at Houston Methodist Hospital in December 2014 after experiencing shortness of breath, his spokesman said.In spite of these treatments, Bush is often lauded for staying busy well after his presidency.From making appearances at Houston Astros games to working on charity initiatives alongside former 1992 rival, President Bill Clinton, Bush continues serving the public good in his capacity as former president.