NEWS

German tourist punched, sexually assaulted in NYC robbery

EMBED </>More News Videos

A tourist was brutally attacked in New York City (WTVD)

NEW YORK --
Police are searching for a man who punched and sexually assaulted a German tourist in New York City in a violent robbery caught on video.

The Daily News reports that the attack occurred around 3 a.m. Thursday as the 31-year-old woman walked back to her Airbnb rental in Harlem.

Surveillance video issued Friday by the New York Police Department shows the man yanking away the woman's bag. He then punches her in the head and she falls to the sidewalk. He continues to hit her as she lies on the ground.

Police say he also tore off her pants and sexually assaulted her.

The Daily News reports that the woman's teeth were knocked out. Police say she was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsassaultsex assaultnew york cityviral videoNew York
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
ITEAM: Family says woman won't be safe if she's deported
2nd Trump Army secretary pick withdraws nomination
US allies go their own way on in-flight laptop ban ordered by White House
First female White House chief usher fired, sources say
Senate won't 'start from scratch' on health care bill, White House says
More News
Top Stories
Durham school resource officer under investigation
Raleigh kindergartner left on school bus
NWS: Tornado caused damage in Granville County
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Woman accused of running clinic without license
ITEAM: Family says woman won't be safe if she's deported
No ban yet on 'fidget spinners' in Wake or Durham
Show More
Wake County authorities now investigating 7 robberies
Man robs SunTrust Bank in Durham
North Carolina beaches report more jellyfish
October trial date planned for Bowe Bergdahl
I-440 west reopens after crash in Wake County
More News
Top Video
ITEAM: Family says woman won't be safe if she's deported
Raleigh kindergartner left on school bus
October trial date planned for Bowe Bergdahl
Sex assault reported on NC State's campus
More Video