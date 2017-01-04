NEWS

Illinois girl, 10, dies in skiing accident in Michigan
A 10-year-old Illinois girl injured in a New Year?s Day skiing accident in northern Michigan died on Monday. (WLS)

THOMPSONVILLE, Michigan --
A 10-year-old Illinois girl injured in a New Year's Day skiing accident in northern Michigan died on Monday.

Spokesperson Brian Lawson said the child was familiar with the slopes of Crystal Mountain, where the accident took place.

"She has been coming up here with her family for many years," Lawson said. "So there's a relationship that many people have this this family."

Officials said the girl was with two other students and an instructor when she skied ahead of the class, lost control and struck a tree. She was wearing a helmet.

"Each of the three students in the class were classified as level 3-4 skiers," said Lawson. "They demonstrated skill and control that exceeded the level of terrain in which they were skiing."

Neither of the two other students witnessed the accident directly, said Lawson.

Three ski patrol members who are trained to handle accidents arrived quickly on the scene.

The girl was transported to Grand Rapids hospital where she died from her injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
