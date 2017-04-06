NEWS

Girl found living with monkeys in Indian forest

A young Indian girl sits on a bed at a hospital in this image taken from video in Bahraich northern India Thursday April 6, 2017. (KK Productions, via AP)

LUCKNOW, India --
Indian police are reviewing reports of missing children to try to identify a girl who was found living in a forest with a group of monkeys.

The girl, believed to be 10 to 12 years old, was unable to speak, was wearing no clothes and was emaciated when she was discovered in January and taken to a hospital in Bahraich, a town in Uttar Pradesh state in northern India.

She behaved like an animal, running on her arms and legs and eating food off the floor with her mouth, said D.K. Singh, chief medical superintendent of the government-run hospital.

After treatment, she has begun walking normally and eating with her hands.

"She is still not able to speak, but understands whatever you tell her and even smiles," Singh said.

Some woodcutters spotted the girl roaming with monkeys, police officer Dinesh Tripathi told The Associated Press on Thursday. They alerted police.

"They said the girl was naked and was very comfortable in the company of monkeys. When they tried to rescue the girl, they were chased away by the monkeys," the officer said.

She was rescued later by a police officer in the Katarniya Ghat forest range. "When he called the girl, the monkeys attacked him but he was able to rescue the girl. He sped away with her in his police car while the monkeys gave chase," Tripathi said.

He said police are trying to determine how the girl got into the forest and who her parents are.

She will be sent to a home for juveniles until she is identified, Singh said.
Related Topics:
newsindiamonkeymissing girlu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Senate OKs 'nuclear option,' clears path for high court nomination vote
NY, NJ bombing suspect wants trial moved to Vermont
ANALYSIS: Senate's 'nuclear option' may have lasting consequences
The 'nuclear option' Republicans are using to confirm Neil Gorsuch
More News
Top Stories
Storms move out, strong winds remain
15 new flu deaths reported last week in North Carolina
68-year-old Sanford man shot to death
2 teens killed after falling from Myrtle Beach balcony
Comedian Don Rickles has passed away at age 90
Kestrel Heights loses appeal
21-year-old lifeguard found dead in NC pool
Show More
Senate GOP 'goes nuclear,' clearing way for Trump court pick
Nunes stepping aside from Russia probe
Don't look now, but a new 'bathroom bill' is in the works
Woman in car with kidnapped NC girl accused in killings
Women's violent parking lot fight caught on video
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Tar Heels return home after national championship win
PHOTOS: UNC plays Gonzaga for national title
PHOTOS: UNC's road to the National Championship
PHOTOS: UNC takes on Oregon in Final Four
More Photos