Florida girl pries alligator's mouth open after it bites her leg

ORLANDO, North Carolina --
Florida authorities say a 10-year-old girl pried an alligator's mouth open after it bit her on the leg as she sat in shallow water in a lake at a park.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Chad Weber said the girl was with her family at Moss Park in Orange County when she was bitten Saturday.
Weber told the Orlando Sentinel the girl was sitting in water roughly 2 feet deep when the 8-foot-9-inch gator bit her on her knee and calf.

Weber said the girl suffered puncture wounds that didn't appear to be life-threatening. Her family took her to a hospital for treatment. Authorities trapped the alligator.

Orange County Parks and Recreation manager Matt Suedmeyer said the park's waterfront areas were closed to swimmers for safety until further notice.

