Girl slammed on ground by officer after fight at Rolesville High
An ABC11 Eyewitness sent in video of the incident (WTVD)

ROLESVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Video sent by an ABC11 Eyewitness shows a girl being picked up and thrown to the ground by an officer at Rolesville High. A second, longer video sent in shows a dramatic fight between two girls which led up to the incident.

In the original 9 second video, a group of students were congregated in an area and then the officer slams the girl on the floor. Police said there was a fight at the school Tuesday morning.

The second video shows two girls fighting each other, eventually ending up on the floor. The girls were throwing punches, kicking, and clawing at each other.

An eyewitness said the girl who was thrown to the ground was later involved, but was trying to break things up. Police have not confirmed that information.

Altercation at Rolesville High School



Rolesville mayor Frank Eagles told ABC11 the Rolesville Chief of Police will talk about the incident after a regularly scheduled town meeting Tuesday night.

Lisa Luten, a spokesperson for Wake County Public Schools, said they are aware of the situation.

"We are in the process of working with Rolesville Police Department to gather all of the details around this incident," Luten said.

After being thrown to the ground, the officer led the girl off with her arms behind her back.

Wake County Public Schools responded on Twitter to the student who posted the video. They said they are working to investigate.


The ACLU of North Carolina tweeted in response to the video, calling it a "disturbing use of force."

