Girlfriend of avowed North Carolina Satanist sentenced for deaths of 2 men

Pazuzu Algarad and Amber Nicole Burch

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina --
A woman convicted along with her late boyfriend of killing two men in the backyard of their Clemmons house has been sentenced to 30 to 40 years in prison.

Media outlets report 27-year-old Amber Nicole Burch was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder, armed robbery and accessory after the fact to murder. Per a plea agreement, Judge Beecher Gray gave her three consecutive sentences that totaled 30 years and eight months to 39 years and two months in prison.

Burch and avowed Satanist Pazuzu Algarad were arrested in 2014 after skeletal remains of 37-year-old Joshua Wetzler and 36-year-old Tommy Welch were found in the yard.

Forsyth County prosecutors say Burch helped bury Wetzler after Algarad fatally shot him in July 2009. They say Burch shot and killed Welch in October 2009.

Algarad killed himself in prison in October 2015.

