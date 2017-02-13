Girls basketball coach accused of inappropriate contact

A South Carolina high school girls basketball coach has been accused of having inappropriate contact with a student.The Aiken County Public School District said in a news release that 34-year-old Paul Quiller Jr. turned himself in to authorities Saturday and has been charged with criminal solicitation of a minor.Quiller had been a girls basketball coach at Midland Valley High School in Graniteville and had also worked in other school district capacities since 2013.The school district said Aiken County sheriff's deputies in early January uncovered allegations of inappropriate contact between Quiller and a female student, but both denied those accusations. Officials say the student recanted her story earlier this month and said the allegations were true.It is unclear whether Quiller has an attorney.