NEWS

Girls basketball coach accused of inappropriate contact

Paul Quiller Jr. (Aiken County Detention Center)

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. --
A South Carolina high school girls basketball coach has been accused of having inappropriate contact with a student.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The Aiken County Public School District said in a news release that 34-year-old Paul Quiller Jr. turned himself in to authorities Saturday and has been charged with criminal solicitation of a minor.

Quiller had been a girls basketball coach at Midland Valley High School in Graniteville and had also worked in other school district capacities since 2013.

The school district said Aiken County sheriff's deputies in early January uncovered allegations of inappropriate contact between Quiller and a female student, but both denied those accusations. Officials say the student recanted her story earlier this month and said the allegations were true.

It is unclear whether Quiller has an attorney.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Melissa McCarthy returns to 'SNL' as Sean Spicer
Northeast braces for 2nd major snowstorm of the season
Nearly 200K evacuated around dam amid flood warning
Trooper involved in fatal shooting in Durham County
More News
Top Stories
Trooper involved in fatal shooting in Durham County
Nearly 200K evacuated around dam amid flood warning
Celebrities get political at the 2017 Grammys
Bergdahl hearing to focus on criticism from Trump
Wilson man charged with killing 4-month-old son
Melissa McCarthy returns to 'SNL' as Sean Spicer
7 rushed to hospital after Fayetteville collision
Show More
Car crashes in Durham; driver taken to hospital
Raleigh leaders to hold more Community Conversations
Mom dresses up as man to take child to father-son event
2 girls, 11 and 12, shot in head in separate shootings
Dept. of Ed misidentifies civil rights activist, botches apology
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
PHOTOS: Russian tattoo artist turns abuse scars into butterflies
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
More Photos