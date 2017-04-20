Gold Star father Khizr Khan speaks at Duke University

A Gold Star father is paying a visit to Duke University Thursday.Khizr Khan became well-known after last year's Democratic National Convention when he criticized the anti-Muslim rhetoric of then-Republican nominee Donald Trump, and held up a Constitution, challenging Trump to read it.Khan, who is taking part in the James P. Gorter Lecture on Duke's campus, told ABC11 that he's an ordinary citizen who rose to prominence during the 2016 election.Ahead of Thursday's event, Khan said he wants every American to read the Constitution and he says he's as proud as ever to be an American.He also said he is still critical of Trump, especially his executive orders on immigration and travel, along with his foreign policy.Still, Khan says he's not as worried about President Trump anymore because the Checks and Balances of American government are working."I am a firm believer in rule of law," he said. "The judiciary will step in whenever there is a violation of basic human rights as citizens."Khan speaks at Duke at 7:30 p.m. in the Great Hall at the Trent Semans Center for Health Education, 8 Searle Center Drive, off Research Drive.The event is free and open to the public.