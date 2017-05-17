NEWS

Goldsboro airman charged with abusing 1 month old

Eric Zachary Schmidt (image courtesy Goldsboro Police Department)

GOLDSBORO, North Carolina --
The Goldsboro Police Department has charged a father with felony child abuse with serious bodily injuries.

The investigation began after an infant less than a month old was brought to the Vidant Medical Center in Greenville with internal injuries and was placed in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

Doctors said the injuries that include a fractured/broken tibia, fractured/broken ribs, and subdural hematomas in her head around her brain were the result of physical abuse.

Wednesday, 29-year-old Eric Zachary Schmidt - an airman Seymour Johnson AFB - was arrested.

Bond was set at $750,000.

