Goldsboro airman charged with abusing 1 month old

The Goldsboro Police Department has charged a father with felony child abuse with serious bodily injuries.The investigation began after an infant less than a month old was brought to the Vidant Medical Center in Greenville with internal injuries and was placed in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.Doctors said the injuries that include a fractured/broken tibia, fractured/broken ribs, and subdural hematomas in her head around her brain were the result of physical abuse.Wednesday, 29-year-old Eric Zachary Schmidt - an airman Seymour Johnson AFB - was arrested.Bond was set at $750,000.