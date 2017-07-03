NEWS

Goldsboro deputies investigate string of burglaries

Several Goldsboro residents were woken up early Monday morning to burglars inside of their homes. (WTVD)

GOLDSBORO (WTVD) --
Several Goldsboro residents were woken up early Monday morning to a burglar inside of their homes.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is investigating 10 burglary cases along Spring Bank Road.

One dad, whose identity ABC11 is protecting, said the robber pried open the window inside his young daughter's bedroom.

The intruder escaped as the dad rushed to get his gun.

Another victim, a 78-year-old senior citizen, said her family pet got her attention when the man broke in.

"My cat was terrified, so I knew somebody was around," she said. "She knew somebody was around. I was scared to realize this was happening as I was sleeping."

The suspect is described as a white man, 5'8" to 5'10", weighs roughly 150 to 160 pounds, has a slender build, and no visible tattoos on his face or neck.

Authorities are increasing patrols along Spring Bank Road.
