Goldsboro father charged with child abuse

GOLDSBORO, North Carolina --The Goldsboro Police Department has charged a father with felony child abuse with serious bodily injuries.
The investigation began after an infant less than a month old was brought to the Vidant Medical Center in Greenville with internal injuries and was placed in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.
Doctors said the injuries that include a fractured/broken tibia, fractured/broken ribs, and subdural hematomas in her head around her brain were the result of physical abuse.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Wednesday, 29-year-old Eric Zachary Schmidt - an airman Seymour Johnson AFB - was arrested.
Bond was set at $750,000.
Report a Typo