The Wayne County Sheriff's Office didn't have to look far to make an arrest in a series of break-ins that spanned three weeks in the area of US 70 West around Earl Drive in Goldsboro.Kaleb Kristofer Smith, 20, of the 300 block of Earl Drive, was arrested and placed in the Wayne County Jail.Smith is charged with one count of felony second-degree burglary, three counts of felony breaking and/or entering, four counts of felony larceny after breaking and/or entering, four counts of felony possession of stolen goods/property, and four counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense.Smith is being held on a $40,000 secured bond.