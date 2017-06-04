NEWS

Goldsboro man in serious condition after shooting

GOLDSBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Goldsboro man was seriously injured in a shooting Saturday night.

Goldsboro police responded to a shooting call around 10 p.m. in the 900 block of E. Elm Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that Tyshawn D. Gardner, 20, was shot and had been taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital in a personal vehicle.

Gardner was then taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville; his condition is considered serious.

The Investigative Services Bureau is now investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (919) 734-8177. Crimestoppers offers cash reward for tips that lead to an arrest.
