Goldsboro woman arrested in Ruby Tuesday break-in, theft

Jessica Anne Williams (Goldsboro Police Department)

GOLDSBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A traffic stop on a stolen vehicle led Goldsboro Police to crack a case involving a March break-in and theft at a local restaurant.

Goldsboro Police announced Thursday the arrest of Jessica Anne Williams on June 24 after Wayne County Sheriff's deputies stopped her in a stolen car on Genoa Road.

Williams, 37, of the 200 block of Billy Price Road in Seven Springs, was wanted in a March 8 break-in at Ruby Tuesday, at 2609 North Park Drive.

On that March morning, about 8:30 a.m., Miranda Carter, the manager of the chain restaurant, told police that when she arrived to open the business, she discovered that someone had broken in and used a generic password to open the safe.

Once the safe was open, $1,300 in cash and payroll checks in the amount of $173.32 were taken.

On June 2, warrants were secured on Williams.

Williams was charged with three felonies - breaking and entering, safecracking, and larceny.

Officers also served several outstanding warrants against Williams.

Williams received a $115,000 secured bond for all charges and was left in the custody of the Wayne County Jail.
