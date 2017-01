A passerby in Fuquay-Varina is credited with helping a family of five escape a house fire.It happened around 5:45 a.m. Monday morning on Hilltop Needmore Road.The Good Samaritan saw flames coming from the front porch and called 911 as well as knocked on the door to get the family out.Firefighters say ash from a wood stove left on the porch overnight caused the fire. The flames caused minor damage.