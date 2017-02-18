  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump holds Florida rally
NEWS

Gov. Cooper offers reward in 73-year-old Durham woman's shooting

By
DURHAM (WTVD) --
This week marks the one-year anniversary of a shooting that caused a Durham woman to lose her leg. Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced a $5,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest.

"That's wonderful," Dorothy Holloway says. The 73-year-old is patiently awaiting justice.

READ MORE: 72-year-old shooting victim faces tought road ahead

"Please, whoever did this, give yourself up. Somebody knows. They are just not speaking up."

Last February, bullets flew through the Durham grandmother's home off Forrester Drive. Some of the bullets struck her legs; her left leg had to be amputated.

READ MORE: 72-year-old woman seriously hurt in Durham County drive-by

Last June, ABC11's Tim Pulliam caught up with Holloway as she struggled to use her prosthetic. Now, she walks on it when she's not in pain.

"Sometimes it lasts me two days, so I can't wear my leg," Holloway explained. "That's how bad it is. But I'm trying."

Holloway is also trying to figure out who would want to harm her or her family. Durham County sheriff's deputies say the shooting was targeted.

"I'm good to everybody," Holloway says. "My grandkids bring a lot of people into my home and I just welcome them so I don't know who did this."

Holloway hopes Cooper's reward will help her find answers and prevent future violence.

"I don't want other people to be like me and get shot."

Before Holloway was shot last year, she had just learned to walk again after recovering from an illness that left her hospitalized.

Call the Durham Crimestoppers anonymous tip line at (919) 683-1200, or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

There's a $5,000 cash prize for any information that leads to an arrest.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsdrive by shootingrewardroy coopercrime stoppersDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Residents want answers in Durham drive-by shootings
72-year-old shooting victim faces tough road ahead
Son pleads for mother's shooter to turn themselves in
72-year-old woman seriously hurt in Durham Co. drive-by
NEWS
Trump holds campaign rally in Florida
At least 4 dead as fierce Southern California storm causes flash floods
Driver cheats carpool lane with mannequin
McCorvey, who was at center of Roe v. Wade, dead at 69
More News
Top Stories
Blind cleric jailed for life dies in Butner prison
1 dead after shooting outside Greensboro mall
Outside of Washington, Trump slips back into campaign mode
Carrboro police officer born with 1 kidney needs donor
McCorvey, who was at center of Roe v. Wade, dead at 69
No. 12 Duke holds on for 99-94 win over Wake Forest
No. 25 Notre Dame beats NC State 81-72
Show More
Durham PD faces challenges to fill 35 open positions
Fmr Duke player Kyrie Irving believes the Earth is flat
Last-second launch delay for SpaceX at moon pad
At least 4 dead as fierce Southern California storm causes flash floods
Fighters scrambled to intercept plane near Mar-a-Lago
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
PHOTOS: Russian tattoo artist turns abuse scars into butterflies
More Photos