Thousands of high school students are turning their tassels this weekend

Thousands of students are graduating this weekend

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Thousands of Wake County high school students will celebrate their graduations starting this weekend.

The Wake County Public School System alone has 20 ceremonies planned Friday through Wednesday.

Some ceremonies are being held at schools, but most are being held at the Raleigh Convention Center and the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh over the weekend.

Officials say you should plan on heavier traffic downtown due to the ceremonies.

For a list of ceremonies in Wake County, visit www.wcpss.net/graduation.
