Greensboro child hospitalized after report of lightning

Hairston Middle School (MyFox8)

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A child was taken to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after a report that the child was struck by lightning.

Guilford County EMS was dispatched to Hairston Middle School, at 3911 Naco Road, at 4:23 p.m. on a report of a child struck by lightning.

Greensboro police confirmed to MyFox8 that a child was struck and taken to a hospital. But later, Susan Danielsen, public information officer for Greensboro police, told Fox8 that there was no indication that the child was struck by lightning.

The child was reported to be conscious and alert at the hospital.

It is unclear what happened that required the child to be taken to the hospital.

No further details have been released.

