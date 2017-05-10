NEWS

Two adults, three kids treated for carbon monoxide poisoning at Wake County home

Five people were hospitalized early Wednesday morning after being exposed to carbon monoxide at a Wake County home.

Authorities were called around 4 a.m. to the family's house in the 3000 block of Fox Run Farm Lane, near Sun Kiss Court.

When emergency crews arrived, Wendell Fire Chief Brian Staples told ABC11 that two adults and three children were conscious, but they were suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms - such as nausea and headaches.

They were taken to WakeMed Hospital. Their injuries were not serious, according to officials.


Chief Staples said there were no gas appliances in the home, so they believe the CO may have come from a charcoal grill that could have been left too close to the house.



The family did not have a carbon monoxide alarm.

Chief Staples said when you cook outside, do it a well-ventilated area because carbon monoxide is an odorless and tasteless gas.

