  • BREAKING NEWS Watch live: Death penalty phase of trial for Wake County man who killed in-laws, shot wife
NEWS

Guilford County sheriff's deputy shot, suspect in custody

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Guilford County sheriff's deputy was shot on Monday evening and the suspect has been taken into custody after a standoff (WTVD)

A Guilford County sheriff's deputy was shot on Monday evening and the suspect has been taken into custody after a standoff that lasted more than seven hours, according to Sheriff B.J. Barnes.

WGHP reports deputies responded to a 911 hang-up call from a residence in the 2800 block of Brookledge Court in the Browns Summit community at about 6 p.m.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her foot outside the residence.

When deputies approached the residence, there was an exchange of gunfire with a man inside the home, according to Col. Randy Powers.

The injured deputy was struck twice and his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, Powers said. The deputy was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery.

The woman who was shot was also taken to a local hospital and her injury is not life-threatening.

The suspect was identified early Tuesday morning as Donald Meador. The Special Emergency Response Team eventually used tear gas to get the suspect out of the house.

When he came out, he shot himself in the mouth and missed. Medics attended Meador before he was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

WGHP

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsshootingNorth Carolina
Load Comments
NEWS
SpaceX announces planned private trip around moon in 2018
Sessions questions DOJ reports on Ferguson, Chicago policing
Trump set to make his 'biggest speech yet' in joint address to Congress
Trump responds to father of Navy SEAL killed in Yemen raid
Officer tackles man with baseball bat
More News
Top Stories
Couple deplores heartbreaking scene at Durham VA
Missing 10-year-old boy walks to Durham hotel for help
School bus stuck in Durham County ditch, kids on board
Chapel Hill man recalls life of fear at western NC church
Fort Bragg could benefit from military spending boost
Church youth leader charged with statutory rape
Three people dead after plane crashes into CA home
Show More
Wake Forest police catch man wanted after wild chase
Business owner dies in Selma tree-removal accident
Virginia defense suffocates Tar Heels for 53-43 win
Was school bus speeding in Raleigh?
Large woods fire burning in the southeast Durham area
More News
Top Video
Officer tackles man with baseball bat
Missing 10-year-old boy walks to Durham hotel for help
School bus stuck in Durham County ditch, kids on board
Chapel Hill man recalls life of fear at western NC church
More Video