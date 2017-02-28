A Guilford County sheriff's deputy was shot on Monday evening and the suspect has been taken into custody after a standoff that lasted more than seven hours, according to Sheriff B.J. Barnes.reports deputies responded to a 911 hang-up call from a residence in the 2800 block of Brookledge Court in the Browns Summit community at about 6 p.m.When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her foot outside the residence.When deputies approached the residence, there was an exchange of gunfire with a man inside the home, according to Col. Randy Powers.The injured deputy was struck twice and his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, Powers said. The deputy was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery.The woman who was shot was also taken to a local hospital and her injury is not life-threatening.The suspect was identified early Tuesday morning as Donald Meador. The Special Emergency Response Team eventually used tear gas to get the suspect out of the house.When he came out, he shot himself in the mouth and missed. Medics attended Meador before he was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.