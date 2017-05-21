Guns, computers, game consoles stolen from Raleigh homes

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --A string of burglaries have been reported in a Raleigh neighborhood and police are searching for the culprits.
Police reports show thieves targeted several homes in the South Park area last week, which is just outside of downtown Raleigh.
The reports show the burglaries happened on May 15 and May 17.
The crimes were reported at the following locations:
- May 15 - 300 block of Worth Street. The victim reported a stolen laptop.
- May 15 - 400 block of Worth Street. The victims reported multiple guns stolen from the home.
- May 17 - 300 block of Bledsoe Avenue. The victim reported a stolen watch and an XBox One console.
- May 17 - 400 block of Top Greene Lane. The victim reported a laptop and an airsoft gun were stolen from the home.
Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to call Raleigh Police or contact CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP (4357). CrimeStoppers tips can also be submitted online here.